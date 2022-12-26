Christmas Eve Richard Dyson should have been opening his birthday presents as normal with his family

But since he went missing on Sunday 17 November 2019, that hasn’t happened.

And despite numerous appeals from South Yorkshire Police, the local media and from the family themselves, what happened to Richard that day remains unclear.

Speaking previously, his daughter Bethany has said: “It breaks my heart over and over again.”

And those words still ring true as the family are faced with a fourth birthday without knowing what happened to him. And today, once again, Bethany will wake up with those same feelings of heartbreak.

All arrests made in the case so far have yet to lead to any charges despite extensive proactive investigations being carried out by detectives and officers.

And now Bethany is repeating her heartfelt appeal to anyone who knows something to come forward and help the investigation.

“I still feel in shock,” the 22-year-old previously said. “Every year without him that shock and disbelief just grows.

“I would always see Dad on his birthday. He’d bring me my Christmas presents and my card and I would give him his birthday and Christmas presents and his card. He’d always pick me up at about 6pm and he’d drive me to my aunt’s house for a Christmas dinner and we’d stay there a while.

“It was such a happy time of the year, and now I dread it and I can’t enjoy it anymore. It breaks my heart over and over again.

“While I am at work it’s hard seeing everyone so happy and excited to spend Christmas with their loved ones and I have to pretend to be happy and put a smile on my face even though I feel like breaking down and crying every second of every day – especially listening to all the Christmas songs.

“Every day waking up and not knowing what happened hurts, it feels like I can’t get any closure not having any answers. Somebody must know something, and I just don’t understand why anyone would keep anything like that to themselves and would put a family through so much pain.

“If you do know something please come to the police, even if you don’t think it is significant it could be.

“If you are reading this Dad and if there is any reason you feel like you still can’t tell us where you have gone then just know that you can, I will understand. But I feel like you know all this already.

“The relief and happiness I would feel if somebody does know something and comes forward I can’t describe. All I could feel would be a relief.”

Temporary DCI Andy Knowles, leading the investigation, said: “Somebody knows where he is, and we hope that they might now come forward to bring this ordeal to an end for Bethany and everyone who knows and loves Richard.

“If Richard is reading this, please come forward and let us know where you are. You will not be in trouble and you will be bringing such a huge piece of mind to your friends and family.”

If you have information which could assist the investigation, please call 101 quoting incident number 459 of 25 November 2019. If you would prefer to make a report online, visit the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19B02-P02.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org