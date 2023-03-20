Clean-up operation begins following Forest Road, Mansfield fire

Monday, March 20, 2023
Sandhurst Avenue has now reopened for public and motorist access.

Forest Road remains closed and is likely to be shut for some time while a clean-up and investigation continues.

Bessemer Drive is now accessible through Clifford Street to residents.

The fire has now mostly been extinguished with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service remaining at the scene.

A joint police and fire investigation will take place when the area is safe.

Chief Inspector Arnie Ahmed, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I want to thank all the residents and people in the area who have and are being affected by this incident.

“We are working hard alongside our partners at the fire service and the council to ensure this incident is dealt with and the public can get back to normality.

“I want to reiterate our earlier message to please refrain from touching any debris and rubble surrounding your property as the fire service and local authority partners are working to clear the debris from Forest Road.

“Specialist contractors will be knocking on doors on Sandhurst Avenue, Forest Road, Bessemer Drive, and surrounding roads that have been impacted by the fire.

“These contractors will be clearing any fire debris that may have landed in people’s homes or gardens so we want to ask that residents do not touch the debris and leave it to the contractors to clear.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

Updates will continue to be posted on this page.

Anyone with any information or concerns is asked to speak to an officer at the scene or call 101, quoting incident number 523 of 18 March 2023

