Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

Chief Inspector Chris Pearson said extra officers have been called into Clifton to target the group and offer residents’ with reassurance.

Over the last two weeks, the group have attempted to gain entry to vehicles in areas such as Hawksley Gardens, Bainton Grove, Sturgeon Avenue, Green Lane, Meden Vale and Leafield Green.

In total, there has been 11 reports. Most of their attempts have been unsuccessful. However, they have stolen a motorbike and quad bike.

Most of these incidents have happened in the early hours of the morning when people are asleep.

It is believed the group have their faces covered to avoid being identified.

Ch Insp Pearson said: “We know that this must be distressing for the residents of Clifton knowing that this group is operating in your area. Rest assured, we are very much on top of this and are already building up an intelligence picture.

“While we hunt down the people responsible for these crimes, we will be providing the area with increased, high-visibility patrols to offer the public reassurance.

“We know this group like to work in the early hours of the morning when they think no one is around. They are primarily looking for unlocked cars but we believe they are also using methods to open car doors without the keys.

“Luckily they have not managed to start the car but are looking for items left in the vehicle.

“We would urge people in the area to make sure their cars are secure and make sure you leave nothing on show that a thief would want to steal.

“We would also like the community to report any suspicious activity to us immediately through 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.

“Suspicious behaviour could be a group of people walking up and down driveways with faces concealed, peering into car windows, or looking or hanging about in an area with no purpose to be there. Please call us and we will act.”

