Protesters from Just Stop Oil are causing traffic problems in South London this morning with a march (Tuesday, December 6). Climate protesters were filmed marching through Borough, and a second protest is said to be planned elsewhere in London.

An estimated 20 demonstrators, escorted by police officers, were seen marching along a main road in the area shortly after 8 a.m. This latest protest is part of a 17-day strike against new oil and gas licences. The group promised to march through London from November 28 to December 14.

While protesting in the high-end Knightsbridge department store on Saturday, Just Stop Oil activists tucked themselves into a Harrods display bed (December 3). Security guards confronted protesters lying on sofas inside the shop in footage from Saturday’s so-called “warm up” demonstrations.

Other grassroots movements, including Don’t Pay UK and Fuel Poverty Action, have joined the eco-activists in calling for action on “skyrocketing” energy bills. They claimed that about 20 security guards escorted them out of the department store “rapidly.”

