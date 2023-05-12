Closed Caption Solutions for Podcast Accessibility: Closing the Language Gap for Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Listeners

For podcast creators, providing a transcript or closed captioning solution is an integral part of improving accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing listeners. Accessible podcasts ensure that all listeners can enjoy the content without boundaries, no matter their disability level. Captions are helpful for those who are deaf or hard of hearing listeners, but also beneficial to others such as English language learners and those in noisy environments.

In this blog post, we will explore why closed captioning is vital for podcast accessibility and review some solutions for adding captions to your podcast episodes.

Introducing Closed Captions as a Solution for Podcast Accessibility

A staggering 5% of the global population suffers from debilitating hearing loss, according to research. As online video explodes in popularity, accessibility for those with auditory disabilities has become increasingly vital. Closed captions, sign language interpreters, and other accommodations can open up the wealth of information and entertainment in online video to deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals.

The Origin of Closed Captioning

Closed captioning was added to television programs 44 years after the television was invented. The idea to make television accessible for the deaf and hard of hearing only emerged in 1970. In 1972, ABC and the National Bureau of Standards presented the necessary technology for captions at Gallaudet University.

According to the National Captioning Institute, the first public debut of captions was later that year on the show “The French Chef” hosted by Julia Child. Closed captions became mandatory for television by the end of the 20th century, after they started appearing like a cascade on the screen, starting with captions. This cascade was the result of an FCC mandate, which required closed captions to be 100% accurate and synchronized with the audio.

Closed Caption Solutions for Podcasts

Podcast transcription is becoming increasingly popular as podcasting continues to grow. Podcasting provides a unique opportunity for people to listen to on-demand audio content in their own time and space. Closed captions can help people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or prefer reading while listening to a podcast to access information more easily by bridging the gap between audio and text.

Closed caption solutions can provide and create captions for podcasts. A closed caption solution refers to a written representation of the audio in a closed caption file or SRT file. In addition to speech, closed captions can also include non-speech elements such as speaker IDs and sound effects, which are important for comprehending the storyline of the video clip.

The Difference Between Captions and Subtitles

There is a common confusion between captions or subtitles, even though they have different meanings. Captions are auto sync text that includes non-speech elements and is intended for viewers who cannot hear. Subtitles, on the other hand, are translations of the audio into another language and do not include non-speech elements.

Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing or SDH subtitles are designed for those who cannot hear or understand the language being spoken. They include both closed captioning and regular subtitles, as well as important visual cues.

What You Should Know About Caption Quality

Closed caption quality is important because they are intended to provide an equivalent experience to video for those with hearing loss. Inaccurate captions make the content inaccessible. To determine the quality of a caption, it is important to consider the following:

Readability : For captions to be accessible, they must be easy to read and of high quality. Captions should aim to convey the same meaning and tone as the audio, allowing individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing to fully understand the content.

: For captions to be accessible, they must be easy to read and of high quality. Captions should aim to convey the same meaning and tone as the audio, allowing individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing to fully understand the content. Accurate Placement : Closed captions are usually located in the lower center of the screen. However, they need to be adjusted or moved when there are important visual elements like the speaker’s name that appear in the entire video.

: Closed captions are usually located in the lower center of the screen. However, they need to be adjusted or moved when there are important visual elements like the speaker’s name that appear in the entire video. 99% Accuracy: To clarify, accuracy refers to how well punctuation, spelling, and grammar are used when writing. If something has a 99% accuracy rate, it means that there is a small chance of error (1%) or leniency of up to 15 errors per 1,500 words.

What are the Benefits of Using Closed Captioning for Podcast Accessibility?

Closed captioning for podcasts can provide many benefits to both podcast creators and listeners. Some of these benefits include:

Improved Accessibility: Providing closed captions means that your podcast is accessible to people who are deaf or hard of hearing, as well as those with an auditory processing disorder, dyslexia, and other learning disabilities. It is important to consider that without closed captions, many individuals may choose not to watch content from brands. By not providing closed captioning, brands are not able to reach millions of potential customers. Increased Engagement: Caption tracks provide additional information that makes it easier for viewers to comprehend and follow more intricate aspects of your podcast. For example, captions can help viewers understand the context of a conversation, follow the plot of a story, or recognize sound effects. This help will keep your listeners more engaged with your podcast episode. Improved Searchability: Closed captions enable search engines to index your audio content and make it easier for users to find your podcast. How does this work? By adding video captions to your online video content, you can create a text version that will include important keywords relevant to search engines. This can enhance the visibility of your video since these keywords are incorporated in the closed caption files.

How to Add Captions to Video

There are four ways to add captions to videos as an online video editor. They include uploading as a sidecar file, caption encoding, open captions, and using an integration or API workflow. It is recommended to use an integration or an API workflow when adding closed captions to your videos.

This involves connecting your captioning vendor or podcast transcription service with your video player, which allows for the automatic posting of captions to the original video file. Keep in mind that if you select a vendor with integrations to upload captions, it will simplify your video captioning workflow and help you save time.