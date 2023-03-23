Club Avanti loyalty schemes looks to reward frequent travellers with discounted travel and onboard food and drink, plus the chance to enjoy free tickets

Club Avanti members receive 10% discount off their first return journeyTiered membership schemes rewards customers with free Standard Premium and First Class tickets

All members receive a free welcome hot drink plus 10% off any items bought at the onboard shop



Avanti West Coast has launched a new customer loyalty scheme that rewards frequent travellers with discounted travel and onboard food and drink, plus the chance to enjoy free Standard Premium as well as First Class tickets.Club Avanti, which has three tiers of membership, has been rolled out following a successful nine month trial period that has seen over 80,000 customers sign up.Upon joining Club Avanti, members qualify for an immediate 10% off their first journey as a Silver member. They also receive a voucher for a free welcome hot drink as well as a further 10% discount off all food and drink bought from the onboard shop (excluding meal deals).Once nine journeys are made from the date of joining, members are elevated to Gold status. In addition to the discounted food and drink, Gold members also qualify for one free Standard Premium return journey.Platinum membership is achieved by those making 21 journeys, with customers treated to a free First Class return ticket.Mark Murphy, Head of Loyalty at Avanti West Coast said: “Club Avanti is all about rewarding our customers. The more you travel, the more you get, with the chance to get 10% off your first journey and discounted food and drink just for signing up.”Club Avanti members will also benefit from partner promotions and member only deals.Members earn one Qualifying Journey for every Avanti West Coast ticket they buy via the Avanti West Coast website or app, booked between two Avanti West Coast calling points. Customers will need to be enrolled in the loyalty program before they travel and make a journey greater than 75 miles. A return journey counts as two trips.Membership Levels and BenefitsSilver(up to 8 trips per year)Gold(9 to 20 trips a year)Platinum(21+ trips per year)Save 10% on your first return ticket when you joinA free Standard Premium return ticketA free First Class return ticketA free hot welcome drink onboard10% off any purchase from the onboard shop10% off any purchase from the onboard shop10% off any purchase from the onboard shopEnjoy member only deals and partner promotionsEnjoy member only deals and partner promotionsEnjoy member only deals and partner promotions Terms and conditions apply – see https://www.avantiwestcoast.co.uk/tickets-and-savings/club-avanti for details.