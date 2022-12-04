Sunday, December 4, 2022
Club Brawl Leaves Man With Serious Facial Injuries
A man was taken to hospital in South London with serious facial injuries after a brawl inside a nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to the club on Tooting High Street at 12.45 a.m. The victim was found with serious facial injuries, and the London Ambulance Service rushed him to the hospital.

As police continue to investigate what happened, a second man was arrested in the aftermath of the fight on suspicion of affray.
Police were called to Tooting High Street SW17 at 00:45hrs on Sunday, 4 December to reports of a fight in a nightclub,” a Met Police spokesperson said.

“A male with facial injuries was discovered.” He was treated by LAS and transported to the hospital. A second male was detained on suspicion of affray. “Enquiries are still ongoing.”

