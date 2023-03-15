CNC helps inspire the next generation of police officers

Five Lakes College students recently completed a work experience placement at the Civil Nuclear Constabulary’s Griffin Park Tactical Training Facility

While at Griffin Park, which has the biggest 360-degree live fire range in Europe, students were able to get experience of dog handling, first aid training and maintaining and cleaning weapons. They also had the opportunity to speak to police officers and staff about their roles and responsibilities within the organisation.

The students performed well and were highly motivated throughout the placement, and three students have since applied to join the force, two to be members of police staff and another to become an Authorised Firearms Officer (AFO).

Chief Insp Marcus Robson, Tactical Unit Commander at Griffin Park Tactical Training Facility, said: “Griffin Park continues to host work experience and work placements through our relationship with Lakes College and other academic establishments.

“It’s fantastic to see the students enjoying themselves and the level of maturity they have displayed.

“We have seen several people applying to join the CNC after their time with us and we will continue to utilise Griffin Park’s unique attributes to attract the next generation of officers and staff as the Constabulary continues to grow.”

Amelia Scoon, work placement officer at Lakes College, said: “We have built a strong relationship with CNC who support us with all different forms of training and enrichment for our policing students.

“Our students finish the week’s experience with a better idea of the options available to them and fully prepared for life after college.”