Co-op is recalling Co-op Anchovies in olive oil because it contains histamine

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to histamine.

Co-op Anchovies in olive oil

Pack size

50g

Best before end date: September 2023

Histamine can trigger an immune system response resulting in symptoms such as diarrhoea, shortness of breath, headaches, or skin irritation

If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead return it to the nearest Co-op store for a full refund, or if self-isolating or shielding please contact the customer careline – contact 0800 0686 727 or [email protected]