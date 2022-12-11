Sunday, December 11, 2022
Sunday, December 11, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Co-op Is Recalling Co-op Anchovies In Olive Oil Because It Contains Histamine
Home BREAKING Co-op is recalling Co-op Anchovies in olive oil because it contains histamine

Co-op is recalling Co-op Anchovies in olive oil because it contains histamine

by @uknip247

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to histamine.
Co-op Anchovies in olive oil
Pack size
50g
Best before end date: September 2023
Histamine can trigger an immune system response resulting in symptoms such as diarrhoea, shortness of breath, headaches, or skin irritation
If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead return it to the nearest Co-op store for a full refund, or if self-isolating or shielding please contact the customer careline – contact 0800 0686 727 or [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

A man who repeatedly punched his ex-girlfriend and left her with horrific...

Can you help Police in Essex find Annette Brown who is missing...

Detectives have issued a new photo and CCTV of wanted #Sunderland man...

Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a cannister...

Patrolling cops have arrested a man and charged another after spotting what...

Southeastern trains disrupted after person has been hit by at Plumstead station

Police quash rumours of one dead one critical in hit and run...

Firefighters responded to a call at a petrol station in Chatham Road,...

Emergency services have continued working through the night after an explosion at...

Detectives investigating a collision in Haringey that left a man in hospital...

Man rushed to hospital with chemical burns after corrosive substance is thrown...

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after being stabbed on East...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"