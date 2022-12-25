The Dover RNLI Lifeboat and Coastguard Rescue 163 helicopter from Lydd in Kent have all been tasked by HM Coastguard after a Mayday call by a number of Migrants vessels currently in the English Chanel.

The All-Weather Lifeboat launched at just before 5pm on Christmas Day (December 25th) along with the rescue helicopter to locate and assist and rescue a number of migrants that have been seen and are being shadowed by a French warship near to the Sandettie lightvessel station located in the North Sea

Search and rescue resources are currenttly headed to a position to recover a number of migrants who are attempting to make the crossing into the UK

There have been reports of at least one vessel with approx 35-40 migrants onboard. The Rescue helicopter rRescue 163 is currenttly shoawding from above.

More to follow

If you or someone else is in difficulty on the coast or at sea, or if you spot what you think may be unexploded ordnance, then dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Further safety information can be found at https://coastguardsafety.campaign.gov.uk/.

Get help faster by giving emergency services your exact location by using ///what3words.

what3words have divided the world into 3m squares and given each square a unique combination of three words, which means when you are in a remote area of the Isle of Wight you can get assistance much quicker without the need for local knowledge.