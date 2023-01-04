Coastguard Rescue Officer ‘humbled’ to be recognised in New Year Honours

A retiring Coastguard Rescue Officer who will be ‘missed terribly’ after more than 40 years of service has been recognised in His Majesty’s New Year Honours.

Martin Rayner, who signed up as an Auxiliary Coastguard on 17 April, 1980, went on to play a key role in more than 2,000 rescues on the Isle of Wight, quickly becoming a vital part of the service and an inspiration to others.

Today, December 31, is Martin’s final day with HM Coastguard, but his service will not be forgotten, ending with the bestowal of a British Empire Medal (BEM).

“I’m really humbled. My father was in the service before me so between us we have been a part of the Coastguard family for around 70 years,” Martin said.

During the great storm of 1987, Martin was among the first to hear a call to mobilise from Solent Coastguard. He then spent the day helping people with the Ventnor team.

Years later, in 2014, he was still dedicated and part of another historic response – this time to evacuate homes at risk from a landslip on Undercliff Drive between Niton and St Lawrence.

An ever-present, Martin also loved passing on his knowledge in training, as well as representing the service at Ventnor carnivals and by laying a wreath in Ventnor Park for Remembrance every year.

Before word of his BEM was revealed, Martin received a warm send-off at a special leaving ceremony on 10 December, where he was presented with an award for 40 years of service and a good conduct clasp.

Another surprise for Martin on the night, a bench he made will be placed on a concrete base at one of the regular training sites in Ventnor.

James Potter, Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team’s Station Officer, praised Martin’s ‘incredible’ record and added the whole team will ‘miss him terribly’.

He said: “Martin has seen many changes over the years and has embraced them throughout his Coastguard career.

“He’s always willing to volunteer his time to help with additional tasks, in addition to responding when the pager sounds.

“He’s a Coastguard that many have and do look up to with his experience and professional attitude. Achieving this great milestone is something very special indeed.

“We wish him a long, healthy and happy retirement.”

Martin said he could not have served for so many years without the support of his loved ones.

He said: “Being a Coastguard Rescue Officer for the last 42 years has been a way of life for me and my family.

“I have had a fantastic time in the service, feeling that I have given something back to the community.

“My family have supported me throughout and I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Voluntary service is in Martin’s blood, not only serving as a volunteer for the Coastguard but also 17 years with Scouting and 17 years with the Isle of Wight Youth Concert Band.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Martin made himself available in the town when others were not around so that his local community could be served if needed.

Martin added: “I have very fond memories of working with my team and the other teams on the island all working to achieve the same result – helping those in need when they call on us.

“I certainly wouldn’t have done it if I didn’t enjoy it!”