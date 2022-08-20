The Coastguard and Kent Police have been called to search the cliffs of Dover for a man who has gone missing in the St Margaret’s Bay area of Kent this evening (Saturday 20th August 2022)

Emergency vehicles from the UK coastguard and Kent Police can be seen on Hotel road in St Margaret’s Bay following reports of the man going missing.

A large search of the area is about to take place in an attempt to locate the man who has been missing a number of hours.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency say: ” Dover and Deal Coastguard rescue teams are working with Kent Police to search for man who has been reported missing. the search is ongoing and is being led by Kent Police.

Kent Police have been approached for comment