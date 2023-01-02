Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls just before 2.15pm this afternoon (2nd January) after a dog was being swept out to sea and a member of the public entered the water in an attempt to rescue the animal.
The dog had entered the water near the mouth of the River Arun before the tide swept it out to sea. The member of the public then entered the water in an attempt to swim after the dog. Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team, Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team, Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat and South East Coast Ambulance Service were all sent.
Thankfully, the pair were able to get to shore. However, the member of the public has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Connie Phelps, for HM Coastguard, said:‘If your dog does get into difficulty at the coast, please don’t be tempted to rescue them yourself, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Around the UK’s coast, we respond to incidents where people have risked their own lives, to save their dogs from the sea or cliffs, sometimes with tragic consequences.
‘Please, don’t risk your own life, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard’