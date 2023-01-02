Monday, January 2, 2023
Monday, January 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Coastguard Warning To Dog Owners
Home BREAKING Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

Coastguard warning to dog owners after one is rescued from the water

by @uknip247
HM Coastguard received multiple 999 calls just before 2.15pm this afternoon (2nd January) after a dog was being swept out to sea and a member of the public entered the water in an attempt to rescue the animal.
The dog had entered the water near the mouth of the River Arun before the tide swept it out to sea. The member of the public then entered the water in an attempt to swim after the dog. Littlehampton Coastguard Rescue Team, Shoreham Coastguard Rescue Team, Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat and South East Coast Ambulance Service were all sent.
Thankfully, the pair were able to get to shore. However, the member of the public has been taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Connie Phelps, for HM Coastguard, said:‘If your dog does get into difficulty at the coast, please don’t be tempted to rescue them yourself, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. Around the UK’s coast, we respond to incidents where people have risked their own lives, to save their dogs from the sea or cliffs, sometimes with tragic consequences.
‘Please, don’t risk your own life, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been arrested and charged after a woman was sexually...

Man freed by fire crews from over turned vehicle

Kent Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a missing...

Police called to mass gang brawl in Croydon

Police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with...

An investigation has been launched after human remains were found at Oakwood...

A 17-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of murder, as part...

Two men have appeared in court charged with murdering footballer Cody Fisher...

Two men have escaped serious injury when their light plane crashed near...

Detectives investigating a fight outside a nightclub which left three men with...

#WaterlooRoad is reborn: Meet the new class of 2023, alongside some familiar...

Emergency services respond to a Cessna plane crash landing in Shoreham

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"