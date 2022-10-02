Officers from Kent Police’s licensing team, Medway’s Community Safety Unit and Special Constables all took part in the proactive operation on Friday 16 September 2022.

Drugs dogs, PD Hudson and PD Dougal also put their skills to good use during the operation.

Seven premises in Gillingham, Twydall and Strood were specifically targeted with teams on the lookout for drugs and any drug related activity.

In a pub in Strood cannabis was seized before an officer found 35 bags of suspected cocaine hidden on a window ledge in a function room. A 44-year-old man from Strood, who was inside the pub, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Following his arrest officers carried out a search of a nearby property where further drugs, suspected to be cocaine, was seized along with evidence of drug dealing. The man has since been released pending further enquiries.

In a pub in Twydall officers seized five bags of suspected cocaine and found evidence of drug use in the toilets. Further suspected cocaine was also found in two pubs in Gillingham.

District commander for Medway, Chief Inspector Shona Lowndes said: ‘The message is very simple; expect to be caught if you are carrying drugs and expect to face the consequences.

‘By running these operations on a regular basis those who are breaking the law are reminded that officers can be anywhere at any time and illegal activity will not be tolerated.

‘Having a visible presence also means we are able to identify persistent offenders as well as deter other criminality, which in turn helps make Medway a safer place to live and visit.’

ADVERTISEMENT