Cocaine smuggler and suspect in the murder of Lisa Brown has gone on the run
Cocaine smuggler and suspect in the murder of Lisa Brown has gone on the run

by @uknip247
Police are-now hunting for Dean Woods who did not return after a period of day release from HMP Sudbury.on Saturday 19 November where he is serving-a 12 year sentence
Woods is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.
He also has links to the Liverpool area.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 884-191122
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website

