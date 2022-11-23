Cocaine smuggler and suspect in the murder of Lisa Brown has gone on the run

Police are-now hunting for Dean Woods who did not return after a period of day release from HMP Sudbury.on Saturday 19 November where he is serving-a 12 year sentence

Woods is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes and speaks with a Liverpool accent.

He also has links to the Liverpool area.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 884-191122

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website