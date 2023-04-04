Coin Street Secondary Housing Co-operative Housing Association (CSS) has appointed Hashi Mohamed as its new Chair

Hashi lives in London with his young family; and in his day job is a barrister specialising in planning and environment law. Hashi brings a wealth of social housing experience and recently published his second book on the housing crisis, A Home of One’s Own. In his spare time, he is a broadcaster and public speaker.

Alongside Hashi, CSS has appointed six new members, bringing fresh thinking to the Board. Hashi and the newly elected CSS Board are excited to be working with the Coin Street community and residents in SE1 to help shape the future of co-operative housing for the next generation.

Hashi Mohamed, Chair of Coin Street Secondary Housing said: “It is an enormous privilege to have been elected Chair of CSS. Filling the boots of Keith Jenkins will be extremely difficult, and particularly so at a time of transition and much going on. We thank him and all others outgoing for their steadfast support and focus over many decades. I also have the pleasure to lead a newly constituted Board made up of a highly talented and determined group of professionals lending us their expertise. They do so to both honour our great history but also to forge a bright future for our members. At the heart of what we stand for is community, valued homes, and solidarity at the heart of the South Bank. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible and look forward to working with you too to make this wonderful place even better.”

David Hopkins, Director of Community, Coin Street Community Builders said: “We are thrilled that Hashi Mohamed has agreed to lead Coin Street Secondary Housing Co-op through our next chapter. We know high quality social housing in the very heart of central London matters more than ever. Hashi is one of the UK’s most powerful voices advocating that a place you can call home sets the foundations for all that matters in life. We are also hugely grateful to outgoing chair Keith Jenkins who has been a pivotal figure in establishing our co-operative housing, right here on the South Bank and long-standing members Neil Cole and Phil Morris, for their dedication and hard work.”