Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Cold week ahead on the weather front

Cold week ahead on the weather front

by uknip247

As a low-pressure system moves eastward away from the UK today it allows cold Arctic air already in place for parts of Scotland, to spread south across the rest of the UK by early Tuesday.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “This week  will see temperatures below average for the time of year for many. Blustery winds will become confined to the far northeast overnight, with winds falling light elsewhere. This will allow widespread frost by night, though in sunshine by day, it should feel pleasant enough.

“Wintry showers will continue across the northeast, becoming confined to Orkney and Shetland by tomorrow afternoon.”

From midweek low pressure begins to return from the southwest bringing outbreaks of heavy rain at times. Although it will start to turn milder in the south it will stay colder in the extreme northeast with a few wintry showers.

Bank Holiday weekend

Looking further ahead, Deputy Chief Meteorologist Nick Silkstone said: “It will potentially take until the end of the week for the milder air to push as far north as northern Scotland.”

As the milder air pushes in temperatures will once again trend upwards and be mostly a little above average by the bank holiday weekend, although still perhaps remaining nearer average in the extreme northeast.

Looking further ahead

Next week looks fairly settled at first, with a good deal of dry and mild weather that will be occasionally punctuated by the odd afternoon shower. There is however, still far too much uncertainty in the forecast to give a detailed weather forecast for the Coronation weekend.

Y

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Police are continuing to appeal for information following an incident in the early hours in which a 17-year-old boy sustained potentially life-changing gunshot injuries

The identity of a teenage boy discovered on railway tracks in Richmond upon Thames after he fell from a flight to Heathrow remains unknown

The public’s help is sought by officers investigating a dog attack on sheep near Canterbury

A man stabbed in the leg outside a shopping centre has been rushed to hospital

A man has been jailed after Met officers intercepted a drugs handover in Hertfordshire

A suspect is due in court after a laptop and bottles of alcohol were stolen during a break-in

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a roof fire at a commercial premises in Swan Street, West Malling

A man who raped a woman has pleaded guilty just one month after the incident was reported

A prolific burglar was caught after a stop and search uncovered car keys he’d taken during a series of burglaries

A former police officer has been found guilty of five counts of sexual assault and 15 counts of misconduct in a public office

Do you know the two people featured in the images

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan will remain under house arrest for another 30 days

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.