Colin Murray has been confirmed as the permanent host of Countdown, the UK’s longest-running television quiz show

The show continues to delight viewers, with December 2022 securing the series’ best month-to-month share in over a decade.

Colin confirmed the news on Channel 4’s live daily show Steph’s Packed Lunch, which he has hosted since the summer of 2022.

“It’s a career dream to be named as the permanent anchor of one of television’s most iconic shows,” Colin said. I’ve been a fan since the beginning, a member of the family for over a decade, appeared on Dictionary Corner, and now I have the honour of leading it into its fifth decade. But I don’t just want Countdown to survive; I want it to thrive. We’ve seen more people tune back in during my caretaker stint, with nearly a million [0.9m] watching the series finale in December, and I want that to be just the beginning.

“Countdown is a unique show, and its stars will always be the letters and numbers, but it is much more than that. Excellent afternoon entertainment for people of all ages from all over the UK. Rachel, Susie, and I are very excited about the coming year. If you haven’t watched in a while, come by and say hello. “Everyone is invited.”

“We have listened to the fans,” said Jo Street, Channel 4’s Head of Daytime and Features. Many people have written in to tell us how much they enjoy Colin on the show, so I am delighted to be able to confirm that he will continue to host alongside lexicographer Susie Dent and maths whiz Rachel Riley MBE.

“We are thrilled that Colin is our new permanent host,” said Peter Gwyn, Executive Producer of Lifted Entertainment. His boundless energy, infectious humour, and genuine love for the show have really struck a chord with our viewers, and he, Rachel, and Susie are the ideal team to carry this iconic show forward.”

Countdown is one of the world’s longest running quiz shows, produced by Lifted Entertainment, a division of ITV Studios. The show, which airs weekdays at 2:10pm, was the first to be broadcast on Channel 4 when it debuted 40 years ago, and it has since aired over 7000 episodes. Jayne Stanger commissioned the show for Channel 4.

Colin is the show’s seventh permanent host, succeeding Anne Robinson, who stepped down last summer. Richard Whiteley, Des Lynam, Des O’Connor, Jeff Stelling, and Nick Hewer have all previously hosted the show. Last year, as part of the show’s 40th anniversary, special guests Baroness Floella Benjamin, Sir Trevor McDonald, Reverend Richard Coles, and Moira Stuart each hosted a week of episodes.