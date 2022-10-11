Drivers are being warned to expect disruption in the Old Town area of Swindon this afternoon. (11/10)

This follows a road traffic collision in Kingshill Road just before 1pm involving two vehicles.

It’s believed that the driver of a Skoda Octavia collided with a parked vehicle, damaging a gas box attached to a property which caused a gas leak.

A number of homes have been evacuated as a precaution and a 25-metre cordon has been put in place.

The fire service and the gas board are currently at the scene.

The road will be closed for some time.

Drivers are being asked to seek alternative routes as there is likely to be disruption in the area.