Massive Emergency Response As Fire Crews Scour The River For People Seen Entering The Water
A large search is underway at Colman Wharf in East London following reports of people in the water.

Passers-by have spotted two men attempting to recover a man who is said to be in the water beneath a bridge.

On Wednesday lunchtime, London Fire Brigade and police rushed to the scene on the River Thames in Bow.

Witnesses have reported seeing police and fire crews on a boat.

The London Fire Brigade and the Met Police have been approached for comment