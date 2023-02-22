Massive emergency response as fire crews scour the river for people seen entering the water

A large search is underway at Colman Wharf in East London following reports of people in the water.

Passers-by have spotted two men attempting to recover a man who is said to be in the water beneath a bridge.

On Wednesday lunchtime, London Fire Brigade and police rushed to the scene on the River Thames in Bow.

Witnesses have reported seeing police and fire crews on a boat.

The London Fire Brigade and the Met Police have been approached for comment