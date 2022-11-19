Community in shock after man left in critical condition after Bexleyheath Stabbing

Police were called at approximately 2.35am on Saturday, 19 November to reports of a man suffering a stab injury in Lion Road, junction with Bexleyheath Broadway.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

He remains there in a critical condition.

No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD819/19Nov. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” @⁨David DN Images⁩