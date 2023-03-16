Community litter-picks mean business

Cllr Richard Millard, EHDC Leader

Cllr Richard Millard, EHDC Leader is challenging businesses to litter-pick their premises as part of our district-wide community clean-up campaign.

EHDC is putting resources into cleaning up the district and local residents are preparing to hold their own community litter-picks – but it’s also vital that businesses follow suit and make sure their own back yards are tidy and litter free.

Tomorrow, on Friday 17 March, East Hampshire will be taking part in the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, encouraging community volunteers to scour their towns and villages for litter and rubbish.

Community groups are already coming forward and registering their own litter picks through our website.

But we need to see local businesses step up and make sure they clean up their own perimeters, yards and car parks.

If business owners contact us through the website, we will offer you the same support as we offer any community event. You can have tools, bin bags, hi-vis gear and, after you’ve collected bags full of rubbish, we can take it all away.

Businesses are a huge part of our local street scene and if the district’s going to look its best then they need to be kept as neat and tidy as the rest.

Since the beginning of March, EHDC has launched a campaign to smarten up the district by putting more crews and more vehicles onto street cleaning duties.

Between 17 March – 2 April, our campaign will dovetail with the national Keep Britain Tidy event which encourages community groups to organise their own litter picks and clean up their own neighbourhoods.

We have invited local groups to take photos of their litter picks and send them in to us. And the same applies to local businesses, if you arrange a litter pick of your own premises, send us a photo and we can share it on social media.

Send your litter-picking photos to communications@easthants.gov.uk