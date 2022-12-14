Commuters set to face a second day of severe rail disruption as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) join Royal Mail workers in walkouts, and nurses prepare to take unprecedented industrial action

As on the first day of the 48-hour strike, nearly half of Britain’s rail lines will be closed all day as thousands of Network Rail and 14 train operating companies strike over pay, jobs, and conditions.

Many parts of the country, including the majority of Scotland and Wales, will be without services.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) postal workers will stage a new 48-hour national walkout on Wednesday, the third of six days of strikes leading up to Christmas.

Royal Mail has moved the deadline for sending Christmas cards to December 16 for first-class mail and December 21 for special delivery guaranteed.

Nurses in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland are set to go on strike on Thursday in a pay dispute after talks with the government fell through.

The UK’s four chief nurses and the NHS’s head of cancer care urged the nursing union to do more to “avoid patient harm” and “alleviate unnecessary distress” for dying patients on strike days.

Dame Cally Palmer, NHS England’s national cancer director, urged RCN general secretary Pat Cullen to safeguard “life-saving” and “urgent” cancer operations.

“Our common goal is to ensure we do not cause harm to people undergoing vital cancer treatment to achieve cure or extension of life,” she wrote in her letter, which Sky News obtained.

In response, the RCN insisted that “cancer patients will get emergency and clinically urgent surgery, it is not in doubt”.

“This is a politically motivated smear from a government that is failing cancer patients,” said a union spokesperson.

Dame Ruth May, England’s chief nursing officer, and her counterparts in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland also wrote to Ms Cullen, raising a number of concerns about patient safety.

Chemotherapy is being rescheduled from strike days at some hospitals, despite the union agreeing to an exemption nationwide.

The chief nurses also requested assurances that community nursing services providing “end-of-life care and good pain and symptom relief” would continue to “alleviate unnecessary distress” for palliative patients and their families.

On Tuesday, the RCN announced that it had agreed to additional strike exemptions, including emergency cancer services and “front-door” urgent care assessment and admission units for paediatric-only A&E departments.

“The safety of patients is everyone’s top priority,” said the union’s spokesperson.

On Wednesday, civil servants in the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS), including driving examiners and Rural Payments Agency employees, will continue their strike.

The strike is regional, with members of the Driver & Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) starting a month-long rolling strike in Scotland and northern England on Tuesday.

Physiotherapists in England and Wales voted to strike in their first-ever pay ballot, adding to the growing wave of industrial action. The incident is expected to occur early in the new year.

Midwives and maternity support staff in Wales who are members of the Royal College of Midwives have voted to strike over pay as well.

Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) rail workers’ union at CrossCountry are also planning to strike on Boxing Day and December 27, according to an announcement made on Tuesday.