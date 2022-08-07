Kenalog is a steroid injection that the NHS no longer provides due to the risk of serious side effects.

Some private medical and aesthetic beauty clinics have been instructed to delete promotional posts for the jab on Facebook and Instagram.

Even using a syringe emoji would be a violation of the law.

Kenalog is not approved for the treatment of hay fever in the United Kingdom, but it is approved for the treatment of a few other conditions.

Some beauty and aesthetics clinics, on the other hand, offer it to hay fever patients.

Hay fever is caused by a pollen allergy and is typically treated with antihistamine drops, tablets, and nasal sprays.

It causes sneezing, coughing, a blocked nose, and other problems for asthmatics.

These treatments have no effect on some people, prompting some to try Kenalog instead.

The NHS has not approved it for hay fever treatment because the benefits do not outweigh the risks of using it.

Steroids are anti-inflammatory medications used to treat asthma and arthritis, but they have side effects such as weight gain, difficulty sleeping, and, in some cases, anxiety or depression.

The Committees of Advertising Practice (Cap) collaborated with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to issue the Kenalog advertising enforcement.

It must not be advertised as a treatment for hay fever in the UK, including on social media or on websites, or referred to as a “hay-fever injection” or “hay-fever jab.”

Companies have until the end of August to make these changes before they are referred to the MHRA for further action.

According to Claire Tilstone of the MHRA, “the advertising of prescription-only medicines in the UK is prohibited under UK advertising law,” and she encourages anyone who sees a clinic advertising Kenalog to contact the agency or Cap.

Allergy UK previously stated that the steroid injection is not recommended because it is a high-dose steroid administered via intramuscular injection, the steroid cannot be removed once injected, and it has a “high side-effect profile.”