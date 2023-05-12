Company Fined £800k Following Fish Farmer’s Death in the Scottish Highlands

Friday, May 12, 2023
The Scottish company Mowi Scotland Ltd has been fined £800,000 in connection with the death of fish farmer Clive Hendry.

Hendry tragically lost his life while working on a salmon farm operated by the company in the Scottish Highlands. The incident occurred when Hendry attempted to move from a workboat to a barge but suffered crush injuries, fell into the sea, and drowned.

Following an extensive investigation conducted by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), it was determined that Mowi Scotland Ltd, the owner of the workboat Beinn Na Caillich, had failed to take all reasonable steps to ensure the safe operation of the vessel. The accident took place on February 18, 2020, at the Ardintoul fish farm near Kyle of Lochalsh.

On the day of the incident, Clive Hendry was picked up from one of the fish pens by the workboat Beinn Na Caillich, with the intention of being transported to the Sea Cap barge. Unfortunately, while attempting to step from the workboat onto the barge’s access ladder, he was crushed by the moving workboat. Despite the efforts of his colleagues to help him onto the barge, Hendry slipped out of his life jacket and fell into the sea, where he tragically drowned.

During the investigation conducted by the MCA, it was revealed that Mowi Scotland Ltd had failed to implement effective safe systems of work, adequate risk assessments, sufficient risk mitigation measures, and proper control over Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The company also neglected to prevent unsafe practices, such as leaving sea gates open while a vessel was in motion.

MOWI Scotland Ltd faced charges under the Health and Safety at Work Act brought by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service. In a hearing held on May 9 at Inverness Sheriff Court, the company was fined £800,000. Additionally, Mowi Scotland Ltd is required to pay a victim surcharge of £60,000.

Jay Staff, the lead investigator from the MCA, expressed condolences to the family and friends of Clive Hendry and hoped that the outcome of the case would bring them some solace. Staff emphasized the importance of operating boats safely and highlighted that the MCA will continue to investigate and take action against any failures of this nature.

The case serves as a reminder of the tragic consequences that can arise from unsafe practices in the workplace and the responsibility companies have to ensure the safety of their employees. It is hoped that this incident will lead to improved safety measures and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

