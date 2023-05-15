Monday, May 15, 2023
Monday, May 15, 2023

Concerning Update: Boy, 14, Hospitalized and remains in Critical Condition Following a Stabbing Incident in Crystal Palace

by uknip247
A disturbing incident unfolded in South London as a 14-year-old boy was stabbed on Crystal Palace Parade at the junction with Anerley Hill. Police responded to the scene after receiving reports of the stabbing shortly after 5 pm on Sunday afternoon

Upon arrival, officers discovered the young victim with knife wounds and immediately called for an ambulance. The London Ambulance Service swiftly arrived and transported the boy to the hospital for urgent medical treatment. The current condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

The Metropolitan Police stated that no arrests have been made thus far, and investigations into the incident are ongoing. A crime scene has been established in the area, and officers remain present to gather evidence and conduct inquiries.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the police by dialling 101 and quoting reference CAD 5123/14May. The investigation is in its early stages, and any assistance from the public could prove crucial in determining the circumstances surrounding the attack.

