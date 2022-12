A family from Kent are concerned for the safety of their missing daughter Chanel.

The teenager drove to Gravesend Tuesday evening were her vehicle was found in Forge Lane.

Since then her phone has been unavailable and she hasn’t been in contact with family or friend which is unlike her.

Her family last spoke to her at around 10.30pm when n Tuesday. The teenage has just had her 18th birthday. Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 101 or her mum Jo Baines.