Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Sean Collins, who is missing from his home in #Clacton.

Sean, pictured, has not been in touch with friends and family and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

The 43-year-old is about 5ft 11ins tall and has short brown hair and beard.

It is possible Sean may be in #Colchester.

If you see Sean or know where he is please call Essex Police immediately on 101.