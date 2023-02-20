Police Are Concerned For The Welfare Of Missing Holly Oldham, 26, Who Is Missing From Brighton
Police Are Concerned For The Welfare Of Missing Holly Oldham, 26, Who Is Missing From Brighton

Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Holly Oldham, 26, who is missing from Brighton

She is described as being 5ft 6 inches , of regular build , with bright, light blonde long hair.

Anyone who sees Holly please call 101 quoting 1338 18/02/2023