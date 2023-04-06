Concerns for teenager missing from the Malling area

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area.

Harley Jacobs, aged 15, was reported missing on Friday 30 March 2023. He was reportedly seen around 6pm on Saturday 1 April at Darenth Valley Hospital, accompanied by two other boys.

Harley is described as slim built and around five feet nine inches tall. He has dark brown hair, cut into a ‘curtains’ style.

He was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit, and black Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Harley has connections to Swanley, Dartford, and Medway.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police as soon as possible by calling 999 and quoting 30-0045.