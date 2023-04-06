Thursday, April 6, 2023
Thursday, April 6, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Concerns for teenager missing from the Malling area

Concerns for teenager missing from the Malling area

by uknip247
Concerns For Teenager Missing From The Malling Area

Police are appealing for information to help find a teenage boy missing from the Malling area.

Harley Jacobs, aged 15, was reported missing on Friday 30 March 2023. He was reportedly seen around 6pm on Saturday 1 April at Darenth Valley Hospital, accompanied by two other boys.

Harley is described as slim built and around five feet nine inches tall. He has dark brown hair, cut into a ‘curtains’ style.

He was wearing a black coat, grey tracksuit, and black Nike trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Harley has connections to Swanley, Dartford, and Medway.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call police as soon as possible by calling 999 and quoting 30-0045.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Where to see the RAF red arrows in 2023

Man charged with numerous shop thefts

Man arrested after police officers shot at

Nearly £50 million boost for safer roads across England

Boy, 13, guilty of seven sex assaults and two attempted rapes

UK will test ‘Armageddon alarm’ within weeks which will see thousands of people’s phones flash and set off alarms

A man and a woman who conspired to shoot her previous partner in an attack that left him with life-changing injuries have been jailed

A man has been jailed after he raped and violently assaulted a woman he had just met in a south London park

Honest majority step forward to challenge wrongdoing as Met’s mission to root out rogue officers continues

Action Fraud has received an increased volume of reports over the last 48 hours from organisations that have been affected by DDoS attacks

Police have released images of multiple people they’d like to identify following a disturbance inside student accommodation

Around 150 young people gathered at a church as part of a police-led event to improve trust and confidence in the community

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More