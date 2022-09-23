Sergeant Steve Holpin, of the Medway Community Safety Unit, attended a meeting in August where members of the community raised concerns about anti-social behaviour, including drug dealing.

As a result, officers increased their patrolling in the area to ensure anyone committing offences is identified and arrested where appropriate.

While patrolling the area on Sunday 18 September police arrested three men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

The men were arrested after officers stopped a vehicle at around 1pm on Pottery Road.

Inside the vehicle were four men and following a pursuit on foot a 19-year-old man was arrested where he was found in possession of cash, mobile phones and cannabis.

Following his arrest police searched a nearby address where they arrested two more men aged 20 and 26, after officers found cannabis and evidence of drug dealing inside the property.

All three men, who are from Hoo, have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Officers will continue to patrol the area. Anyone with concerns around anti-social behaviour can report these here.

ADVERTISEMENT