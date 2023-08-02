Confiscation Orders Made: Gang Jailed for Large Scale Cannabis Supply

Members of a criminal gang have been ordered to pay back more than £1 million which they earned from their illegal activities

At Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 28 July 2023 the last of the confiscation orders were made, ordering them to give up their ill-gotten gains, in total £1,360,459.70

In 2021, Ylber Perhati, 39, of Mungo Park Road, Rainham, East London, Drilon Dishi, 37, of no fixed address, David Toal, 50, of Waterside in Hertfordshire and Brooklyn Selita, 19, of Falcon Way, Harrow were all part of a gang jailed for more than 37 years between them following an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate into large scale cannabis supply.

Officers found they had been operating cannabis farms in Ashford, Canvey Island and Hertfordshire.

Financial investigators used legislation under the Proceeds of Crime Act to apply for the confiscation of cash and assets. A further £9,000 in cash was also forfeited.

The money will be divided up between operational agencies, including Kent Police under the Asset Recovery Incentivisation Scheme (ARIS).

Fation Perhati, 29, of Mungo Park Road, Rainham, East London and Hekuran Perhati, 34, of Victoria Crescent, Ashford, were also ordered to pay back a nominal amount and the Act allows officers to continue to monitor any assets that they may have until all the money they may have earned through their offending is paid back.

All six were given deadlines in which to pay back the money or risk more time in jail.

Detective Inspector David Godfrey said: ‘This successful application under the Proceeds of Crime Act means that this gang will be unable to profit from their ill-gotten gains.

‘The money had been gained from an illegal industry that has a detrimental impact on the communities we serve so this case should act as a warning to all those aiming to benefit financially from criminal activities that you will be caught and any money gained unlawfully will be taken from you.’