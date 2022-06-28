Ryde School was graciously granted permission to borrow two J70s from The Royal Thames Yacht Club in order to compete in the official Round The Island Yacht Race.

They had Ryde School Blue competing with first-time Round the Island sailors (Year 10 students) Ruby, Sam, Catherine, Kai, and Alice.

In Ryde School Red, there are also Year 11 students Fred, Finn, Noah, Killian, and Monty.

Considering the weather on Friday did not look promising, they all did an incredible job navigating 50.1 nautical miles – the circumference of the Isle of Wight!

This annual race has been held every year since 1931, and it is a fantastic opportunity for the young Ryde School sailors to compete alongside professional sailors.