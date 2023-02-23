Considering cannabinoid-based treatments for mental health

Today I woke up stressed and a little depressed.

Yet I consider myself privileged: I enjoy a job, a healthy and loving family and social circle, and a home to live in.

So why is it that from one day to the next I can feel happy, motivated to do all the tasks, and then anxious and stressed? This is all part of mental health; mental health can be described as a state of well-being in which a person is fulfilled, copes with the everyday stresses of life, can work productively and can contribute to their community (World Health Organisation).

More people are looking for natural options to cope with stress and mental issues. CBD is now one of them, and a CBD Bud is the best choice to use cannabidiol easily.

Mental health

Mental health affects the emotional, social and psychological areas of our lives. It affects how we think, how we feel, how we act and how we communicate.

For a long time, mental health was considered only in terms of mental illness, now mental health disorders, as described in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-V, 2013). However, mental illness and mental health are two different concepts. It is possible to have poor mental health without having a mental illness.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of individual mental health, as billions of people were confined – with considerable impact on their mental health.

Essential and health workers, who found themselves on the front line during the pandemic, were even more affected.

A survey in Canada found that “1 in 4 Canadians (25%) aged 18 and older screened positive for symptoms of depression, anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in the spring of 2021, up from 1 in 5 (21%) in the fall of 2020.”

The pandemic has also highlighted the need for improved supply and accessibility of government mental health services. The current waiting time for public psychological consultation in Quebec can be up to two years. This is very problematic, as people seeking support may be in crisis, and their mental health may deteriorate further during this wait.

For these reasons, the theme for World Mental Health Day is “Making Mental Health Care for All a Reality”.

Today, we recognise the need for a multidisciplinary approach to mental health and well-being. Each person needs an individualised approach that may include therapy, medication, social and community support, training and education, and mindfulness meditation.

Legal CBD could be one of the answers!

How can cannabinoid-based treatments (CBT) help?

After many years of taboo and marginalisation, mental health problems are now being considered and finally discussed in the public arena. Research on BBT is taking advantage of this opening and is gathering a growing number of studies on the subject.

While we acknowledge the existence of many mental health symptoms and disorders, we will detail the research on anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

For those interested in learning more about the current state of scientific knowledge on CBD and other mental disorders such as schizophrenia, attention deficit disorder with or without hyperactivity or bipolar disorder, several literature reviews have recently been published on these topics.

CBD and Depression

Depression is challenging to manage. Unfortunately, there is no single cure for depression, and the search for reliable therapies and medications continues.

People with depression have physical and psychological symptoms, such as:

– A lousy mood or sadness;

– Not feeling any pleasure in life;

– Feelings of hopelessness, tears, irritability;

– Low self-esteem Lack of energy;

– Unexplained body and muscle aches;

– Change in appetite.

A review of various international studies on CBD and mental health concludes that CBD has shown antidepressant properties in animal studies, confirmed by another study in 2018.

Does CBD have the same effect on humans? More human studies are needed to conclude this. In a 2014 review, many studies pointed out that CBD can affect the serotonin receptors called 5-HT1A. This is important because low serotonin levels are often associated with anxiety and depression.

However, to be sure, more human clinical studies are needed to understand the effects of CBD on depression fully.

CBD and sleep

49% of our customers say CBD has helped them with various sleep issues.

This is not surprising, as studies have shown that CBD helps improve sleep quality.

Sleep disorders are a symptom of many mental health disorders, including PTSD, anxiety and depression. Researchers working on a large case series from 2019 examined all existing evidence to determine if there is a link between CBD intake and improvement in mental disorders.

By closely examining the impact of CBD on the quality of sleep in 103 anxiety patients, the authors concluded that CBD might help improve sleep.

Although research on CBD and sleep is still lacking, some studies point out that CBD could also help people with sleep apnea or REM sleep behaviour disorders – known causes of poor sleep.

CBD and addiction

CBD is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid, and there is no evidence that CBD is addictive.

As far as CBD is concerned, scientists believe it is not only non-addictive but can also help people recover from existing addictions.

Scientists reviewed a limited number of pre-clinical studies on CBD and mental health (specifically – addictive disorders) conducted before 2015. The extensive review concluded that CBD might have therapeutic properties on opioid, cocaine and psychostimulant addictions. Some preliminary data also suggested that CBD may help combat human tobacco addiction.

A more recent controlled trial showed that CBD reduced craving and anxiety in the study group of people recovering from heroin addiction.

Some of these studies used medical cannabis or prescription CBD rather than the mainstream CBD that can be purchased online or in shops. For this and other reasons, more studies are needed to understand how best to use CBD – as the one from JustBob.shop – as part of a therapeutic programme that can help people overcome their addictions, but there are good reasons to continue.