Controlled explosion carried out at Buckingham Palace after man is detained

Police have arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace.



Officers quickly detained the man at around 7pm on Tuesday, 2 May after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace, SW1 and threw a number of items – suspected to be shotgun cartridges – into the Palace grounds.

These have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag.

Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald, said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”



Roads have now reopened and the majority of cordons have been lifted.