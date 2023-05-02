Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Tuesday, May 2, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UKNIP247

Home BREAKING Controlled explosion carried out at Buckingham Palace after man is detained

Controlled explosion carried out at Buckingham Palace after man is detained

by uknip247
Controlled Explosion Has Been Carried Out As Buckingham Palace Remains In Lockdown After Man Detained For Throwing Explosive Items Into The Ground Of The Palace

Police have arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace.

Officers quickly detained the man at around 7pm on Tuesday, 2 May after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace, SW1 and threw a number of items – suspected to be shotgun cartridges – into the Palace grounds.

These have been recovered and will be taken for specialist examination.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Cordons are in place after the man was also found to be in possession of a suspicious bag.

Specialists attended and following an assessment a controlled explosion was conducted as a precaution.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald, said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

Roads have now reopened and the majority of cordons have been lifted.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was reported missing in Tower Hamlets

Picture Exclusive Controlled explosion has been carried out as Buckingham Palace remains in Lockdown after Man detained for throwing explosive items into the ground...

The body of a missing man was discovered this afternoon, according to police.

Fire crews tackled a large blaze within reed beds at a Winchester nature reserve on Gordon Road on bank holiday Monday

Police are appealing for witnesses following a number of reports of an unauthorised pony and trap ride-out

Officers conducted a drugs warrant this morning at an address in Arminers Close, Gosport

Müller is recalling the below products and has issued notices to their customers

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old man sadly died when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a tree in Nechells

15-year-old boy and 11 year old girl injured in a shooting, Wolverhampton

A policing operation remains ongoing tin response to an ongoing protest outside a business premises in Meridian Park, Blaby.

A motorist has been jailed after he admitted to causing a fatal road traffic collision near that also left two other people with serious...

Police are questioning a suspect in connection with a string of 18 shop thefts as efforts continue to crack down on those seeking to...

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.