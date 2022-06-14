Two men from Runcorn have been jailed after they breached a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) which banned them from associating with each other.

Dean Potter and Callum Pope were both sentenced to five years in prison in 2019.

The CBOs were imposed on the couple after they were repeatedly involved in anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, and threatening behaviour in the Runcorn area.

Nonetheless, despite the order, Potter picked up Pope from HMP Risley at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 10, to drive him back to Runcorn.

Officers arrested the pair on the Daresbury Expressway after they were spotted travelling together in Pope’s grey Ford Focus.

Both men were later charged with violating their criminal behaviour orders.

Pope, 22, of Lime Gove, Runcorn, and Potter, 24, both appeared in Crewe Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, June 11, and pleaded guilty to the charge.

Pope, of Lime Gove, Runcorn, was sentenced to eight months in prison and fined £156.

Potter, of Victoria Road, Higher Runcorn, was sentenced to six months in prison and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

“It is beyond belief that Pope would breach the terms of his CBO within minutes of being released from prison by getting a lift home from Potter,” Chief Inspector Andrew Blizard said after the sentencing.

“Despite knowing they were forbidden from associating with each other, they chose to get into a car together.” Both men are now imprisoned as a result of their actions.”