Convicted ex-pop star Gary Glitter, 78 who’s real name is Paul Gadd was recalled back to prison yesterday after the 78-year-old was released on licence last month due to serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Last week he was filmed by another resident accessing or trying to access the Dark Web which is used to hide search history on smartphones and access illegal material.

Glitter was given access to a smartphone whilst in the hostel where he was expected to a resident with a GPS tag for three months, but had conditions to allow the device to be monitored. He was filmed discussing with another resident while using the phone about “Dark Web” software. His Probation Offender Manager revoked his licence following meetings with senior probation officers and his licence to live in the community was stripped.

Gadd was issued with a standard recall meaning he could serve the remaining 8 years of his sentence behind bars. Some recalls can be for a fixed term such as just 28 days.

Now Gadd must make his representations within 10 working days of being given his recall dossier (paperwork), and his case will be referred to the Parole Board no later than 28 days after his return back to custody. This means if the Parole board overturn the decision to recall, Gadd will be re-released by Easter Sunday, (9th April) into the community.

The Parole board have a number of options available including ordering a Direct release, fixing a date for release within one year, making no direction for a release or directing an oral hearing to determine whether to release.

They may only direct a release if they think Gadd’s risk of re-offending can be safely managed in the community.

If Gadd is not released at his first review, the Parole Board must conduct an annual review no later than 12 months after the last parole review.

A Probation Service spokesperson said:

“Protecting the public is our number one priority.

That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”