Can you assist officers in locating Ian Willett, 23, of Waterlooville?

He is wanted for recall to prison for violating his licence.

Willett sexually assaulted a lone woman at Newport Bus Station then abducted her by dragging her off towards Church Litten Park

Officers have conducted extensive searches to find him, and we are now appealing to the public for assistance.

“Ian was last seen in Waterlooville, but is believed to be on the Isle of Wight,” said a Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson.

“As a result, we’re asking people on the island to share our plea to help us find him.”

“We would like to remind people that anyone found harbouring Ian in order to deliberately obstruct our efforts to locate him may be committing an offence and may face arrest.”

He is described as follows:

White

23 years old, medium build, 6ft 3in tall, with short brown hair

He has a distinct tattoo on the side of his neck.

If you see him or know where he is, do not approach him and instead call police at 999, quoting 44220233808.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.