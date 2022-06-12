He was discovered dead in the early hours of Thursday morning in Burbank, California, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Office. Coroner’s

The cause of his death has not been disclosed, and the case is still being investigated.

In the comments section of his most recent TikTok posts, people have paid tribute to the teenager.

Noriega had made a number of videos detailing his struggles with mental illness and addiction.

Last Sunday, he announced the formation of a Discord group for people to discuss their experiences with mental health.

“I just created a Discord server strictly for mental health because how much I love you guys and how much I struggle with it myself,” he explained. I want you to feel safe and not alone.”