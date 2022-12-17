Cops find nine hidden blades on suspect

Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

by @uknip247

Police seized a collection of knives after stopping someone in the street.

Officers were called to Albert Street, Nottingham city centre, following
concerns for a person’s safety.

After locating the person in question at around 11.15pm on Thursday (15
December), police stopped them in the street.

They then carried out a search which led to a stash of concealed knives –
six in total – initially being discovered by officers.

As a result, a 27-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion
of possessing a bladed article.

Officers then carried out a further search in custody, which led to two
more knives and a pair of scissors being found.

An officer was also assaulted following this discovery, which led to the
suspect also being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Sergeant Steve Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the
alertness of our officers, we were ultimately able to take nine blades off
the streets.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to carry a knife in public, for
the simple reason that it puts them and others around them at risk of harm.

“Weapons of this nature are extremely dangerous and don’t belong on the
streets.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our
inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any information to
contact us immediately.”

Information can be left, either by calling the police on 101, quoting
incident 750 of 15 December 2022, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously
on 0800 555 111.

