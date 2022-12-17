Cops find nine hidden blades on suspect

Police seized a collection of knives after stopping someone in the street.

Officers were called to Albert Street, Nottingham city centre, following

concerns for a person’s safety.

After locating the person in question at around 11.15pm on Thursday (15

December), police stopped them in the street.

They then carried out a search which led to a stash of concealed knives –

six in total – initially being discovered by officers.

As a result, a 27-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene on suspicion

of possessing a bladed article.

Officers then carried out a further search in custody, which led to two

more knives and a pair of scissors being found.

An officer was also assaulted following this discovery, which led to the

suspect also being arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Sergeant Steve Willetts, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the

alertness of our officers, we were ultimately able to take nine blades off

the streets.

“There is absolutely no excuse for anyone to carry a knife in public, for

the simple reason that it puts them and others around them at risk of harm.

“Weapons of this nature are extremely dangerous and don’t belong on the

streets.

“We have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident, but our

inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone with any information to

contact us immediately.”

Information can be left, either by calling the police on 101, quoting

incident 750 of 15 December 2022, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously

on 0800 555 111.