Cops raided a suspected drug den while carrying out two concurrent warrants

Officers conducted the twin house raids this morning (January 26) in response to reports of drug activity.

Cannabis, remnants of suspected Class A drugs, and weighing scales were all seized from the Bestwood properties.

Drug paraphernalia, including cannabis-growing equipment, was also discovered inside one address that was allegedly being used to produce drugs.

The warrants were led by the City North Operation Reacher team, with assistance from local beat officers and the Radford and Gedling Operation Reacher teams.

Officers carried out this planned activity as part of the neighbourhood policing week of action, which runs from the 23rd to the 29th of January 2023 and aims to highlight the importance of policing in the community.

“Our team carries out regular proactive warrants like the ones executed today that are led by intelligence received from members of the public or elsewhere,” said Sergeant Zoey Price of Nottinghamshire Police’s City North Operation Reacher team.

“These warrants provide us with a great opportunity to effectively target individuals or groups that we believe could be involved in different types of criminality, including the production and supply of drugs.

“To use today’s operation as an example, we were able to follow up intelligence we received of drug activity and search two premises which led to the seizure of Class B drugs as well as remnants of suspected Class A drugs.

“Working in this way allows us to target particular individuals we believe may be breaking the law or up to no good, so that we can then hopefully bring them to justice.

“Operation Reacher is an important part of neighbourhood policing, and our main goal as a team is to serve the public and make the streets safer for those who live in the community.”