Cops Swooped In And Arrested A Teenager Accused Of Dealing Cannabis.

The 16-year-old suspect was stopped and detained by police – 24 hours after a drugs haul was discovered in a house.

A shopping bag packed full of dried cannabis was found during a planned raid in Coningswath Road, Carlton, following reports of drug activity.

Bundles of cash, deal bags and multiple phones were also seized from the property, as were various weapons – including a set of nunchucks and two swords.

Following the warrant on Tuesday (28 February), which was led by the Gedling Operation Reacher team, an investigation was launched to identify suspects.

A proactive operation was then carried out by the same team on Wednesday morning (1 March), which led to a taxi being stopped in Main Road, Gedling.

The teenage boy was discovered inside and was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs.

Sergeant James Carrington, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Gedling Operation Reacher team, said: “We are pleased to have now arrested a suspect in connection with a cannabis haul we found during a warrant a day earlier.

“Not content with making this discovery, my team then carried out some fantastic police work to identify a suspect and plotted out a proactive operation to set up a successful arrest attempt.

“This is a great example of the positive impact Operation Reacher can have when provided with the intelligence needed to tackle ongoing issues, such as drug activity.

“I’d encourage anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 78 of 28 February 2023.

“Information about any other crime in the Gedling area can also be reported to us by dialling 101.”