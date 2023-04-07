Cordons remain in place after suspect device reported

Cordons remain in place in Mansfield Road, Carrington, while police continue to investigate a suspicious incident.

Emergency services attended at around 1pm today (7 April) after a call was received claiming a suspicious package was inside a residential property.

Searches are currently ongoing to confirm whether this is the case and precautionary action has been taken to keep people safe.

Nobody has sustained any injuries in connection with this incident.

As part of these measures, residents have been temporarily evacuated from the near vicinity, including from Magdala Road, Zulla Road and Ebers Road.

Mansfield Road has also been closed from the Goose Fair roundabout to Ebers Road, as inquiries continue.

Road closures are also in place on Hucknall Road from Pelham Road to Mansfield Road, while New Street has also been blocked.

Chief Inspector Amy Styles-Jones, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is still an ongoing investigation and we will endeavour to carry on providing further updates as this incident develops.

“Inquiries are still ongoing to fully establish what has happened, although we don’t believe there to be any threat to the wider public.

“Public safety is our number one priority, so it’s important we treat any reports of this nature extremely seriously.

“I’d like to thank the public for their understanding and patience, and ask that they continue to avoid the area at this time.”