Coronation Street releases “Wonky Duck” gin

What would Hilda Think?

Just in time for Christmas

“I just wish that middle one would buck itself up a bit”… Thirty five years after they last adorned her famous “muriel” at Number 13 Coronation Street, Hilda Ogden’s beloved ducks have returned to grace the bottle of the show’s new premium gin.

And it couldn’t be more ‘Corrie’ as Manchester based distillers, No. 186, have worked with the show to create a unique gin, based on the ‘Old Tom’ style recipe with the subtle flavour of Eccles cakes!

Lynsey Postlethwaite of No 186 said:

“It’s been a labour of love creating this beautiful, unique gin for Corrie. We know Hilda liked a port and lemon in the Rovers but we’re sure if it was around back then she’d have ordered a Wonky Duck and tonic, the hints of honey and warm currants would be right up her street”

William Van Rest, Director of Gaming, Live & Merchandising at ITV said:

“We know how much the UK loves a G&T and we’re excited to be able to join the unique gin market with ‘Wonky Duck’. A gin collector’s dream and the perfect Christmas present, we can’t wait to see our beautiful blue bottles on the shelf”