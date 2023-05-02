Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Corrosive substance sprayed at a man  in Crampton Street Elephant and Castle

A man was sprayed in the face with a substance that left him with blisters and in hospital after the Bank holiday attack.

The victim was at an address in Crampton Street at around 8.30pm when he was approached by a male who sprayed him in the face with an unknown substance, which caused blistering.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.30pm on 1st May to Crampton Street in SE17 with reports that a man had had a substance sprayed in his face.

An ambulance and ambulance officer were sent to the scene and, after assessing the patient, decided no critical care resource was required.

“The man was transported to hospital for further assessment and treatment.” 

A Spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at around 8.30pm on Monday, 1 May, to an address in Crampton Street, SE17.

A man has been sprayed with an unknown irritant substance. The male has been taken to hospital. At this stage, injuries are not believed to be serious, however, Police continue to monitor the situation.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody.

