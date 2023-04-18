Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Cottingham woman jailed for drugs offences

Danielle Stafford, aged 29 years-old, of Hallgate in Cottingham has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in jail for four drugs-related offences after she appeared in court yesterday (Monday 17 April)

At an earlier hearing she pleaded guilty to the following: being concerned with the supply Cannabis; being concerned with the supply Crack Cocaine; being concerned with the supply of Heroin and with the possession of criminal property.

This follows a police investigation which began in May 2020 when officers recovered £30,000 in cash, designer clothing and jewellery and crack cocaine, cannabis and other controlled drugs, after searching a property in Hallgate, Cottingham.

The property was searched after officers pulled over a vehicle that was being driven erratically by her in the Priory Road area of Hull and seized a quantity of cannabis. This led to her house being searched and her arrest, charge and subsequent court appearances.

The investigating officer in the case said, “Danielle Stafford had fallen into a life of crime which caught up with her the night officers pulled her over for her erratic driving.

“When we searched her home and found the stash of cash and drugs, we could see her lifestyle had led her into drug dealing.

“Her lifestyle and drug dealing activity impacted on her neighbours and community and knowing she is now behind bars and unable to continue her activities, I hope will reassure the people that she will no longer be able to blight their lives.

“This case should show that we can and will take action against those who chose to deal drugs in our area.

“If you have concerns about drug related crime in your area, please get in touch.

“We will always listen and – while we may not be able to act straight away – your information could be vital in helping us to proactively target those who do the most harm to our communities and make a long-term difference.

“You can call us our non-emergency 101 line, speak to your local officer or, if you’d rather not give your name, call Crimestoppers on 08000 555111.”

