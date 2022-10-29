Council leaders are warning that further cuts to the already-stretched services supporting Kent’s residents are going to be extremely challenging and hit hard

A sobering message from the cabinet at Kent County Council (KCC) who are

focused on securing a future level of services while clawing back a

significant budget deficit as the shadow of further economic squeezes loom.

The warning comes as the County Councils Network (CCN), of which KCC is a

member, has this week written to the Treasury to say that the prospect of

funding reductions on top of soaring inflation would be ‘unthinkable and

devastating’ for services across the country and be ‘worse than austerity’.

It says a bare minimum approach under those circumstances could be the only

option for some councils to stave off bankruptcy.

*Peter Oakford, KCC Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance, Corporate

and Traded Services (pictured right),* said: “We cannot doubt the gravity

of this financial situation and there is a clear picture of the causes,

above all the surge of inflation coupled with the increasing demand on

services, especially social care.

“We have been acutely aware that post-pandemic spending would be tight and

local government would feature further down on the priority list.

“We know the Chancellor has some very difficult decisions to make and we

look to him and Michael Gove, back as Secretary of State for Levelling Up,

Housing and Communities to consider the pressures we face in Kent and to

work with us to best safeguard the services that matter most to people and

which support the most vulnerable.”

Mr Oakford continued: “That said, we do need to be realistic about the

prospect of large-scale support and we must intensify our approach across

the board to mitigate the effects of the current economic climate. What

that looks like is a combination of resisting pressures, managing down our

costs and having to make some tough and painful decisions.

“Soaring inflation and increasing demand pressures are affecting our

delivery, from home care to road maintenance, waste disposal to home to

school transport. Increased energy and fuel costs are hitting frontline

services, from staff travelling to provide domiciliary care to increased

energy prices in social care settings.

“Around £1.3billion of our annual budget is subject to inflationary

pressures. We are, of course, seeing the same level of increase on our

costs as residents and we are currently experiencing £70m of unbudgeted

inflationary and demand-led pressures this year alone. Our Capital

programme is also severely impacted with materials and building costs

rocketing by over 30% and the increasing interest rates impacting on any

required borrowing.

“We constantly strive to make the most efficient use of taxpayers’ money to

provide the services our residents need most and, since 2010, we have

achieved savings in excess of £820 million as we responded to cuts in

government funding, coupled with an increase in demand and complexity for

many of our services.

“However, presenting a balanced budget is getting harder every year and

tough calls are inevitable now.”

*The concerns from the CCN came in the same week as directors of public

health from across the county added their voices to the debate around the

potential impact of impending cuts.*

*Dr Anjan Ghosh, KCC Director of Public Health (pictured right), said: *“Public

Health in Kent County Council provides vital leadership and services to our

residents. Many of the services form an essential lifeline to our children

and their families, young people and older people. This has been provided

despite the year-on-year cuts during the period of austerity. As we face

the cost of living crisis it is crucial to maintain continued and increased

investment in public health. Cutting the public health grant would be

devastating for the most vulnerable communities in Kent.”