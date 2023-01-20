Friday, January 20, 2023
Home BREAKING Counter Terrorism police arrested a 27-year-old man following reports of a suspicious package which led to a partial evacuation of a Leeds hospital

Counter Terrorism police arrested a 27-year-old man following reports of a suspicious package which led to a partial evacuation of a Leeds hospital

Following reports of a suspicious package, which caused a partial evacuation of a Leeds hospital, counter-terrorism police arrested a 27-year-old man.

People have been asked to avoid the entrance to St James’ Hospital’s Gledhow Wing, which houses the majority of the hospital’s maternity services, including the delivery suite.

“Earlier this morning, emergency services were called to a potentially suspicious package outside the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital, Beckett Street, Leeds,” according to a statement.

“A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety and army specialists are in attendance to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.

“People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time while the cordon remains in place.

“Some people have been evacuated from the immediate vicinity as a precaution.

“A 27-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested in connection with the matter.

