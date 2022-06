The man was apprehended last night (Monday, June 27) in the Cheshire town of Winsford and taken to the West Midlands for questioning.

He was arrested on suspicion of possessing a document likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, in violation of Section 58 of the Terrorism Act of 2000.

The arrest was made on the basis of intelligence, and there was no immediate threat to public safety.