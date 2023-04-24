Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

County Lines drug dealers sentenced to over 30 years

by uknip247

Four men have been sentenced to a total of 31 years for their roles in a drugs supply conspiracy from Liverpool to Cornwall.

The men played significant roles in a conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine as well as launder money from the sale of drugs to vulnerable people.

At Truro Crown Court, the two men from Liverpool and two men from Cornwall were sentenced for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs:

•Kevin Condliffe, 46 of Liverpool, was jailed for nine years and six months.

•Richard McLean, 39, of Liverpool, for eight years and six months.

•Jonathan Fincham, 52, Helston, for six years and six months.

•Kieron Ellis, 44, of Penzance, jailed for seven years.

